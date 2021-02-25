Britney Spears says her body looks 'different' with change in diet

Princess of Pop Britney Spears seems a bit conscious about her body as she said it looked 'a little different' after she effected a change in diet. Her post also demonstrates her love for Doritos.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer shared a video of herself dancing in a white crop top and pinks shorts. She captioned the post: "The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago … hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!!"



The pop icon is seen getting groovy on Otis Redding's songs "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay" and "Tramp.”

The singer joked, “No … I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet." She is referring to her February 2 post on the photo and video-sharing app where she told her fans that she will try the ice cream diet.

She continued, "I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos. On a positive note … my body does feel way better now.”

The iconic singer is seen wearing socks on the tips of her feet. Explaining she said, "marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters."

"My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven't worn a pair since I was 9 so I'm sure they're even better these days.”

She concluded the post with “God bless and sending love to all of you.”

One of her fans replied, "Keep on twirling till the world ends." Another admirer called by the name 'Spinderella.'