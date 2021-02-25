NCOC allows to increase crowd capacity for PSL

A house-full crowd in a match of Pakistan Super League. Photo: File

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures can be held with 50% attendees after the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to increase the spectators.



In a statement on Wednesday, the NCOC said that there would be a full capacity crowd during the playoffs of the PSL.

“Spectators' attendance in PSL pool matches be increased to 50% instead of presently allowed 20%. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for the playoffs with stringent COVID SOPs,” NCOC said.

Moreover, a PCB official confirmed the development and hoped for its implementation from Friday, but said that modalities are yet to be finalised.



“We are trying to implement it from Friday’s games in Pakistan Super League but we’ll have to look at various aspects and decide the modalities regarding the immediate sale of tickets and other protocols,” the official said.

The fresh NCOC guidelines means there will be 15,000 spectators allowed during PSL games in Karachi and 11,000 in Lahore.