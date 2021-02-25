Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview 'called 'disaster'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey has received backlash from royal fans and experts .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah next month.

Scheduled to be broadcast on March 7, the interview of the US-based royal couple has made headlines, with some experts in UK experts criticizing the pair for their decision.

In a latest report on Harry and Meghan's upcoming interview, an expert said the couple's interview with Oprah is a "disaster waiting to happen".

“There were some reports that the Queen does trust Harry, that he won't put his foot in it or disgrace himself or the family, but these things do not go to plan do they?," said aily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.

He added, “I think, not only does this create nervousness in the Palace, that this is something that they wouldn’t have wanted to happen, Harry and Meghan didn’t tell anyone at the Palace, they didn’t tell any of the senior royals.

“Certainly everyone found out about it at the same time on Twitter the other day,” said Russell Myers.