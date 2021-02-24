Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have 'different vision' over how kids' upbringing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have ended their marriage after six years, may have trouble raising their four children as they do not see eye-to-eye regarding their upbringing.

According to a source close to People, the former couple who share daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May, are not on the same page regarding their upbringing.

The parents are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody but will have to meet it the middle when coming to their children's upbringing.

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," the source says for this week's issue.

"Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

"Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye," the source adds.

"What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."