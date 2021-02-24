The unsung female artists of Karachi reclaiming public spaces

By Eesha Iftikhar Qazi



The city of Karachi had its first exclusive all-women arts exhibition titled Andekhey [the obscured] on the 19th and 20th February, to showcase the artwork of aspiring young female artists.

The event was organized by Marium Asif at Pinky Gul, one of the only women-centric safe community spaces for women in the metropolis.

While art exhibitions are not rare in the country, what makes Andekhey stand out is the space it provides to aspiring female artists whose art has never seen the light of the day.

Pinky Gul [Photo Credit: Muskaan Mujahid]

The vision behind the event was to proffer as much space as the artist needs to feel represented and heard, instead of being squeezed as just another name on the wall.



Talking about the significance of providing a platform to female artists, organiser Marium Asif said, “We are so conditioned to believe our art is worthless. The exposure was necessary to make the artists believe in their art and skills again.”

The view of the art exhibition wherein people can be seen following SOPs

The show exhibited the work of 7 fine artists and 20 digital artists.



Ifrah Yousuf, one of the digital artists talked to The News about her journey of overcoming her fear of displaying her talent to the world.

Zuha Lutfi, fine artist at 'Andekhey'

“I wasn’t even sure if people would come to see my art. Or if anyone would want to spend money on the uncelebrated artists. But once my two postcards were sold, the realization started settling in that my art matters,” she said. “This exhibition has been a huge validation of my talent and passion.”

Zuha Lutfi, a fine artist who showcased her work at the exhibition, talked about the stigma attached to pursuing art as a mainstream career option.

“My father didn’t always support me. He went from not allowing me to take art as a subject in O Levels to coming to the exhibition and telling people ‘Yeh Meri Artist Beti Hai’ [she’s my artist daughter]."

During the event, female singers and instrument players came forth to offer their skills to create a more welcoming ambiance, apart from the artists. However, it was made certain that the singers don’t take the limelight away from those whose skills were mainly being celebrated — the unsung female artists.

