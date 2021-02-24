Demi Lovato sheds light on her desire to become a ‘role model’

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato sheds light on her desire to become role model via the release of her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.



The singer touched upon her thoughts during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres and was quoted saying, "I talk about a lot [in the docuseries].”

“The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and just, there's been so much love and support. What's great is we live in a time when nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes."

"We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles and I wanted to show everyone — first I wanted to set the record straight."

She also added that "A lot of stories were going around that time that didn't really know what exactly had happened. I just wanted to tell the world, 'Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too’. Because this journey has been such a wild ride but I've learned so much and I can't wait to share it with the world."