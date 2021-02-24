Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo elated after reuniting for upcoming film

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo starrer currently being filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo delighted their fans after coming together to star in yet another project.



The iconic duo from 13 Going On 30 is reuniting for the first time since 2004 to work on a new movie with Ryan Reynolds titled, The Adam’s Project.

The film is currently being filmed in Vancouver, Canada.



Uploading a selfie together on his Instagram, Ruffalo wrote, "Reconnecting with an old pal," wrote Mark, "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Garner went one step ahead and posted the same picture with a caption that made thousands of fans nostalgic as they were compelled to go back in time and remember their favorite rom-com.



"Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal." wrote the 48-year-old actress. “Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time."







