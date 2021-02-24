Meghan Markle could turn to this odd post pregnancy hack after delivery

Caprice Bourret, who is a Dancing on Ice star, revealed which luxury hospital Meghan Markle would give birth in as well as an odd post pregnancy delicacy that the Duchess of Sussex would indulge in.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the model shared that the Duchess of Sussex was likely looking to give birth in Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood which is classified as "the best of the best".

At around $3000 a night, the hospital has hosted the births of babies of many celebrities ranging from Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

"[It] is the best of the best. It’s like a five-star luxury hotel, anything you want, you get at the snap of your fingers," she said.

"You can get any beauty treatment you want too – your hair, nails, make-up. I had foot massages from a reflexologist. It was like a five-star spa."

According to Caprice, Meghan could be turning to some unconventional birth practices like eating chocolate truffles containing her own placenta.

"I can imagine Meghan would like the idea of the truffles, as she’s so into her health and wellness."