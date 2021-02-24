BLACKPINK Jennie, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon spark dating rumors

Fans reportedly erupted into a frenzy the moment BLACKPINK Jennie’s relationship with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon was announced.



The news was brought forward by a South Korean entertainment agency named Dispatch. They revealed the pair have been dating for over a year now and mostly meet up at each other’s house.

Per the report, Jennie has centered her work routine around these evening visits. After practice has manger reportedly chauffeurs her to G-Dragon’s house for a couple of hours before heading back.

A source also came forward to discuss their current relationship status and revealed, “Quite a lot of people at YG have noticed their relationship.” Even “Jennie’s mother is also aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. She’s thankful that he takes special care of her.”

Shortly after BLACKPINK’s online concert THE SHOW online went live YG revealed, “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”