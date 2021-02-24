Kanye West enjoys time with son Psalm days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Kanye West, who shares four children with Kim Kardashian, was snapped enjoying time with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since the reality TV star filed for divorce.



According to a report by Page Six, Kanye, 43 was snapped with his son and a number of bodyguards as he visited his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

This was rapper’s first public appearance since Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce last week.

The reports further says that Kanye was not wearing his wedding ring.

He was spotted with his wedding ring last week before Kim filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, according to reports The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has informed her eldest daughter seven-year-old North about her impending divorce from Kanye.