Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie grew closer during their pregnancies

Many may have speculated that Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle aren't the best of friends owing to some past differences but that seems to be changing now.



Insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex as well as Princess Eugenie both have been in touch throughout their pregnancies, despite living miles and miles apart.

Speaking to People magazine a close family friend said, "They would have known about each other's due dates.”

Another royal source told the outlet: "These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route."

Last year, reports had revealed that the two started off on the wrong foot when Meghan decided to announce her pregnancy with Archie on the day of Eugenie’s wedding, making her upset for stealing her thunder.