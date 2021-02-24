Chrissy Teigen celebrates freedom after Joe Biden unfollows her on Twitter

Famed supermodel Chrissy Teigen was given an extra special honour last month after she got a follow back on Twitter by US President Joe Biden.



While she may have been excited initially, it looks like the fashion icon soon started regretting her big feat as she became conscious of what she posted following the big achievement.

Taking to her official Twitter on Tuesday, Teigen wrote: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. “In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!’’

Shortly after her request, President Biden fulfilled her wish once again as the model was removed from the small list of people he was following on Twitter.

“B—h f–k s–t s–k the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote, unable to contain her excitement.

Back in January, Biden began following the model after she requested his social media team to unblock her from the official @POTUS account from which she was previously blocked by former president Donald Trump after she criticized him.