Meghan Markle delights Americans with her fashion choice during public appearance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle, who made a surprise appearance with Prince Harry during an event on Monday, won hearts of Americans as she opted for a dress that has as a sweet tie to California.
The Duchess of Sussex stunned everyone with her chic appearance at a Spotify event, but she gave an additional bliss to the people of California by donning the lemon-themed dress which holds a fun tie to her home state which is known as the America's top grower of lemons.
Harry's sweetheart was looking gorgeous in Oscar de la Renta 's sleeveless piece featuring a low-waist and flounce hem.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to win hearts of locals with their positive gestures since they moved to Montecito with their 22-month-old son Archie after quitting royal the job.
Meghan and Prince Harry, who secured a deal with Spotify last year, recorded a brief video to plug their Archewell Audio podcast at the live stream event.
Meghan, who put a stylish display during her appearance with Harry, revealed that they're "using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".