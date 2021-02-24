Meghan Markle delights Americans with her fashion choice during public appearance

Meghan Markle, who made a surprise appearance with Prince Harry during an event on Monday, won hearts of Americans as she opted for a dress that has as a sweet tie to California.



The Duchess of Sussex stunned everyone with her chic appearance at a Spotify event, but she gave an additional bliss to the people of California by donning the lemon-themed dress which holds a fun tie to her home state which is known as the America's top grower of lemons.

Harry's sweetheart was looking gorgeous in Oscar de la Renta 's sleeveless piece featuring a low-waist and flounce hem.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to win hearts of locals with their positive gestures since they moved to Montecito with their 22-month-old son Archie after quitting royal the job.



Meghan and Prince Harry, who secured a deal with Spotify last year, recorded a brief video to plug their Archewell Audio podcast at the live stream event.

Meghan, who put a stylish display during her appearance with Harry, revealed that they're "using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".



