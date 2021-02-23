Queen Elizabeth's cousin sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexual assault

Queen Elizabeth's cousin confessed he made advances towards a woman at the family's ancestral castle

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin has been jailed for 10 months for assualting a woman sexually, on Tuesday.



Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, confessed he made advances towards a 26-year-old woman in February 2020 at the royal family's ancestral castle.



The incident occurred in a bedroom at Glamis Castle, which was the childhood home of the Queen’s late mother, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, the victim still suffers from horrific nightmares from the 20-minute attack.

BBC reported that the assault involved the Queen's cousin entering the victim's room uninvited and groping her while trying to pull off her nightdress,

In his confessional statement, Bowes-Lyon confessed to the crime saying he is “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.