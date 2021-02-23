close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Kris Jenner eyes on establishing her own beauty business

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Kris Jenner too is wanting to follow the footsteps of her business-savvy daughters as she too has her eyes on establishing her own venture.

According to People, the family matriarch is set on launching her own beauty empire as she trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare" on February 10.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking to provide a range of beauty products that are included but not limited to cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.

Kris has yet to address the public about her plans for the new venture. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment