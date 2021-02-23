You can do better: Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for disrespectful lyric on Kobe Bryant

Widow of late LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant called out rapper Meek Mill over a distasteful lyric that pointed to her late husband.

She took to her Instagram Story and called out the Grammy-nominated rapper after an unreleased collab with Lil Baby leaked online which is allegedly titled Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," the lyric read, referring to the helicopter crash which killed her husband and daughter Gianna in Calabasas one year ago.

Her post made it clear that she did not appreciate the rapper's lyrics and in turn said that he "can do better".

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," she wrote.

"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Following the mention, Meek to Twitter and wrote a statement, however, it is unclear if he is referring to Vanessa.

"I'm going back savage in this [expletive] ya feelings!" he wrote.