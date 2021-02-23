Kim Kardashian misses late father Robert Kardashian so much after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian penned down a heartfelt tribute to late father Robert Kardashian on his 77th birthday, saying she just misses him so much after filing for divorce from husband Kanye West.



The US reality TV star shared an emotional birthday note for father, who would have turned 77 on Monday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a throwback family picture and said, “Happy Birthday Dad!”

“I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it.”



“Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!,” she further said.

Robert Kardashian was a high-profile lawyer and died in 2003 aged 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also paid rich tribute to their father on his 77th birthday.

Kim, 40 has filed divorce papers in Los Angeles last week.