Hailey Bieber looks cozy in leather suit as she enjoys dinner with pal Justine Skye

Hailey Bieber soared temperature as she stepped out in stunning outfit to have dinner with her best friend Justine Skye in New York City on Monday.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart stunned onlookers as she appeared at a restaurant with her pal in an orange leather suit.

The 24-year-old supermodel was a sight to behold as she left the restaurant, looking fabulous with her beachy waves that cascaded down her shoulders. Hailey also wore heels and carried a small leather purse to give a perfect look to her personality.

Hailey also wore a red face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus, while Justine was spotted embracing an edgier vibe with her all-black look.

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber recently made headlines for the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion for $7,955,000 - over half-a-million less than he purchased the property for.