Gigi Hadid posts several unseen pictures of daughter Khai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid on Sunday took to Instagram to share several unseen pictures of her daughter Khai.
The supermodel and her partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September last year.
She also posted a picture of Zayn with his daughter. One thing that was common in the pictures was that the baby's face was not visible to her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing app.