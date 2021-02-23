close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Gigi Hadid posts several unseen pictures of daughter Khai

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021

 Gigi Hadid on Sunday took to Instagram to share several unseen pictures of her daughter Khai.

The supermodel and her partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September last year.

She also posted a picture of Zayn with his daughter. One thing that was common in the pictures was that the baby's face was not visible to her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Latest News

More From Entertainment