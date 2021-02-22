'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Gokce Hatun actress ties the knot with Turkish singer

Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" fame on Monday surprised her fans by revealing that she has tied the knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl.

Kıratlı rose to international fame for her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun in the first and second season of the historical TV series.

Taking to social media the actress shared multiple pictures from her wedding.

"Mr and Mrs Akçıl ," read the caption accompanying her Instagram post.





The wedding pictures were shared by Sinan on his Instagram account too with the same caption.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television wit Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.