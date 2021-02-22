close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Karachi police arrest 13 people after attack on Geo and Jang central office

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

KARACHI: At least 13 people have been taken into custody after a mob attacked the Geo and Jang Media Group central office in Karachi.

A case has also been registered with more than 150 people's nominated in the FIR.

The Mithadar police station registered the FIR on the complaint of Geo and Jang's security supervisor. Terrorism, attempt to murder and damage to property sections have been included in the FIR.

A mob broke a walkthrough gate installed at the building entrance and the main entrance door on Sunday. The staff inside the building were also attacked and violently pushed around.

Geo News Karachi Bureau Chief Faheem Siddiqui said the protesters attacked the building "under an elaborate plot".

The FIR says over 150 violent protesters, including Mushtaq Sarki, had gathered outside the media group's office for a protest.

It says that the angry protesters suddenly attacked Jang Geo's reception area and when the security guards tried to stop them, they broke down the entrance door and took the employees hostage.

