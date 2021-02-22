close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Prince William wants to reconcile with Harry and put Megxit drama behind them

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry's rift was said to have gotten more intense after the exit was made official recently.

That, however, may not be the case as reports suggest that the Duke of Cambridge is looking to put the past behind and rebuild his relationship with his little brother.

An insider told The Times: "I don’t think anyone was surprised. Removing work as the thing to cause tension between them will hopefully allow a relationship of brothers to rebuild.”

The grapevine further referenced Harry and Meghan’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: "But there’s a long way to go. This interview coming up will hopefully not make it harder.”

They also added that the brothers’ relationship had also begun to heal over the course of the past few months as they both make conscious efforts to reconcile. 

