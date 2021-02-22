Nick Jonas shatters dream of Jonas Brothers reunion with his solo single Spaceman?

Nick Jonas seemingly put an end to the Jonas Brothers reunion as he shared an image on social media to promote his upcoming solo single 'Spaceman'.



The 28-year-old singer has moved on leaving his brothers behind. The band's reunion hope was reportedly dimmed by the global pandemic and its impact on the music industry.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra's husband posted an image to promote his new track 'Spaceman'.







The following day, a media outlet reported that that the singer's former band had decided to shelve an album that had been recorded last year, effectively putting a second end to the trio.

On Sunday, the Grammy award-winning singer shared another photo of his solo performance.

According to new report, the band's 'reunion is effectively over for now'. It's also learnt that the three began working on their own projects separately during their respective periods of quarantine and that they have chosen to put the band aside in favor of furthering their respective creative visions.



Nick Jonas, with his brothers, appeared at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and performed a then-unreleased single 'Five More Minutes'. In October, the trio dropped their final single 'I Need You Christmas'.