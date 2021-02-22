close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid shares first look at her daughter Khai's playroom

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

New mom Gigi Hadid  turned part of her office into a play area for her and  Zayn Malik's daughter Khai.

The super model delighted fans as she gave them sneak peek inside her newborn's playroom in series of never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart uploaded  some never-before-seen pictures from her pregnancy to mesmerise her admirers.  The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

The 25-year-old model -  in one of the pictures -  showed  how she turned part of her office into a play area for her four-month-old baby girl, featuring a tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys.

The charming lady  is yet to share  the picture of her baby girl's  face that how she looks. 

Gigi Hadid also shared latest snaps from her pregnancy, including when she was collecting toys and colors for her daughter's nursery as well as several portraits of her baby bump.

