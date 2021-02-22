close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 22, 2021

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber send birthday greetings to Turkish hunk Mert Alas

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Hailey Biber, Bella Hadid on Saturday took to social media to send birthday greetings to one of their favorite photographers Mert Alas.

Reality TV star  Kendall Jenner also used her Instagram account to wish the Turkish hunk on his birthday.

The three celebrities shared pictures with Mert Alas as they wrote birthday wishes for him.



