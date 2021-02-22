Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber send birthday greetings to Turkish hunk Mert Alas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Biber, Bella Hadid on Saturday took to social media to send birthday greetings to one of their favorite photographers Mert Alas.
Reality TV star Kendall Jenner also used her Instagram account to wish the Turkish hunk on his birthday.
The three celebrities shared pictures with Mert Alas as they wrote birthday wishes for him.