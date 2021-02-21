Prince Charles causes panic amid Prince Philip hospital visit under ‘exceptional circumstances’

Prince Charles’s impromptu visit to Prince Philip’s hospital ward under “exceptional circumstances” has riled up the fears of many royal fans, experts and commentators.



For those unaware, the King Edward VII’s hospital has edited visitor access to patients and their official website claims, "Please attend hospital alone to avoid crowding and limit the number of people entering the building.”

"In exceptional circumstances, you may be permitted a visitor or escort. If you think you fit into this category then please give us a call to discuss."

While earlier reports detailed positive updates regarding the prince consort’s health, Prince Charles’s visit has caused a massive confusion among the public.

The news was revealed by royal correspondent Richard Palmer. He announced the visit on Twitter by writing, "Prince Charles is visiting his father the Duke of Edinburgh at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London."