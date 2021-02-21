Demi Lovato raises alarm over ‘weird’ snow sublimations in Texas: ‘They deserve answers!’

Demi Lovato takes to social media to showcase the weird and bizzare behavior of ice sheaths along Texas roads.

The singer took to Instagram with a video clip showcasing “something weird” happening in Texas.

Lovato captioned the video by writing, “Texas. This video’s from my mom’s best friend @lornadee3 in Texas Please stay safe y’all There’s something weird about this and with my family and friends stranded in Texas they deserve answers... LOOKIN AT YOU @tedcruz.”

The clip featured a woman who attempted to gather a handful of ice to melt it via an electric lighter.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter, Lovato shared another clip where her dad was hammering an ice sheath which appeared to have formed over their pool.









