'Baarwan Khiladi': Mahira Khan's debut production is chock-full of drama - Watch teaser

Mahira Khan after making waves in front of the camera, has officially stepped behind it for her debut production, Baarwan Khiladi.

The intense sports drama produced by the Raees diva’s freshly-launched Soul Fry Films along with Nina Kashif, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV.

As seen in the newly-dropped teaser, the web series features a number of big names including Danyal Zafar, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, Meer Yousuf, Kinza Hashmi, Zarrar Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry.

Khan had earlier spoken to Gulf News about her new venture recently and revealed why she had opted for a local OTT platform to launch her web series instead of bigger websites like ZEE5, Amazon Prime or Netflix.



"Why not Tapmad? I wanted my first to be on a Pakistani platform. I would love to produce for Zee or Amazon or Netflix, but I also feel we need to empower our local OTT platforms. Hopefully, this will start a trend of local content being made for local online platforms."