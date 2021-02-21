Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview may push royals to 'hide behind sofa'

With their Oprah Winfrey interview coming up, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be gearing up to intensify their feud with the royals.



A grapevine spilled the beans about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how they have already finished filming the 90-minute special which is likely to be as explosive as Princess Diana’s interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir.

The source told The Sunday Times: "Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace. Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret.”

"There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances,” they went on to say.

"No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not,” they added.

On the other hand, some sources have argued that the interview might not have anything controversial in it at all.

Majesty Magazine’s Joe Little spoke to The Guardian and said: "This isn’t going to be an unscripted interview. It’s going to be carefully thought out and choreographed."