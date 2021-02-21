'Mystery' Avenger to make cameo on 'WandaVision', teases Paul Bettany

Bettany teased an upcoming exciting appearance from a ‘mystery Avenger’

American actor Paul Bettany, known for his role as Vision in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, dished some details about what is to follow in the show.

Bettany teased an upcoming exciting appearance from a ‘mystery Avenger’ leaving fans elated as he said in the Esquire video that a major cameo is coming up.

"This is the theory that says that there is a mysterious Avenger that will appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that the mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange,” he said.

"The truth is, of all the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, but there is one character that has not been revealed. It's very exciting. It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set,” he added.