Drew Barrymore says she 'loved' Priyanka Chopra 'at first sight'

Priyanka Chopra is loved not just in Bollywood but the actor has managed to charm some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood as well.



The Baywatch superstar recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show virtually and the 50 First Dates star was all over the Bollywood beauty.

The actor told Barrymore how she was her teenage crush, and responding to that, the talk show host said: "I have loved you at first sight but I love your book. There are all the details that you bring us in with you.”

“The part where you and Nick are like full in love and it's just so romantic. You've lived such an extraordinary life. It's hard to pick which facet of your life I'd like to talk to you about," Barrymore added.

Barrymore also addressed Chopra's massive fan-following, saying: "With over 60 million followers on Instagram, biggest star in India, huge here in Hollywood and a really famous husband, how do people manage such lives?"