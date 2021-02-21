Prince William ‘sad and shocked’ about Prince Harry ‘insulting’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince William is not too happy about his brother Prince Harry ‘disrespecting’ Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to The Times, sources close to the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he was “very upset” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s response to the monarch’s announcement about them losing their royal patronages and military honours for good.

An insider spilled that Harry and Meghan’s move was “petulant and insulting to the Queen. Don’t disrespect your granny, Harry.”

Another said: “You don’t answer the Queen back — it’s just not done.”

Moreover, it was also revealed that other members were also “stunned” about the cold way in which Harry and Meghan responded.

One royal aide spoke about Harry and William's relationship, saying: “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They had shared everything about their lives — an office, a foundation, meetings together most days — and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

William's close friend also told the outlet that he “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him. His future looks different because of his brother’s choices — it’s not easy.”

Another pal of the duke said: “I know things are desperately sad and bad, but when the chips are down, those brothers will be there for each other.”