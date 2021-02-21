close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

Megan Fox denies writing about not wearing face masks amid pandemic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021

Megan recently came under criticism over a social media post against face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The actress has issued a clarification that she has not issued any statement on social media about not wearing masks.

The Transformers actress is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with estranged husband  Brian Austin Green.

The Hollywood star has also appeared in a couple of music videos by the Cleveland rapper.

