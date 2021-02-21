Megan Fox denies writing about not wearing face masks amid pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Megan recently came under criticism over a social media post against face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The actress has issued a clarification that she has not issued any statement on social media about not wearing masks.
The Transformers actress is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.
The Hollywood star has also appeared in a couple of music videos by the Cleveland rapper.