close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Prince Charles meets Prince Philip in hospital

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell on Tuesday .

According to BBC, his son and first in line to the British throne Prince Charles, on Saturday visited the hospital treating his father. 

BBC said The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital.

Citing a Buckingham Palace source, the publication reported that Prince Philip would remain in the hospital into next week.

The report said that the reason for Philip's admission is not related to coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Entertainment