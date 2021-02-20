Prince Charles meets Prince Philip in hospital

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell on Tuesday .



According to BBC, his son and first in line to the British throne Prince Charles, on Saturday visited the hospital treating his father.

BBC said The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital.

Citing a Buckingham Palace source, the publication reported that Prince Philip would remain in the hospital into next week.

The report said that the reason for Philip's admission is not related to coronavirus.