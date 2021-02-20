Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of ‘inflicting’ harm on royal family’s ‘magic’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed over accusations that “inflicted harm” on the magical touch of the royal family.



This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Darren Grimes during their interview with Express UK. There he claimed the Queen was right to remove the couple’s titles because they would diminish the “magic” of the monarchy.

He believes, "The Sussexes risked demystifying that magic of monarchy. The Queen was right to remove the royal titles from the pair before irreparable harm could be inflicted by them.”

"Let them enjoy their deals, platforms, exposure and trinkets in California. I don’t grudge them that. But the institution of the British monarchy is much too important to be harmed by the Sussexes' reality telly. As private people, they would be free to earn their money any way they choose to.”

"As Royal Highnesses, their Netflix deals and Oprah interviews are grubby and demeaning both to our country and our cherished institution of monarchy. This is a couple who seem to have more in common with the Kardashians than they do the Windsors, the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family are better off without their antics."