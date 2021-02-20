Kim Kardashian's sisters 'extremely protective' of her amid Kanye West split

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are helping Kim with her kids she finalises divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian rocked the internet after news got out that she has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.



The makeup mogul is finding support from her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as she battles this tough phase.

As revealed by an insider, Kim's famous family is by her side during her troublesome time with her sisters being her ultimate "support system."

Khloe and Kourtney are "extremely protective" of their sister. As for Kim, she's aware that she can FaceTime her siblings and even go over to one of their houses.

The insider added that Kim knows Khloe and Kourtney are "always there for her" and have even been very helpful with her kids allowing her to focus on her work and legal studies.