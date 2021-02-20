Princess Eugenie shares first glimpse of son as she announces his name

Princess Eugenie has shared the first glimpse of her son, she welcomed with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9, 2021, and also announced his name.



Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter named her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Sharing the first glimpse of son, Princess Eugenie said, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..” followed by several heart emoticons.

She further said, “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”



Princess Eugenie gave photo credit to their wonderful midwife.

She added, “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

