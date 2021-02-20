Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan features in Peshawar Zalmi official anthem for PSL 6

Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday released its official anthem Kingdom, featuring its brand ambassadors Mahira Khan and Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan besides Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman.



The Kingdom, sung by Abdullah Siddiqui was premiered on Saturday morning.

The anthem has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was released on YouTube.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi on Friday confirmed that Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has joined his PSL franchise as a brand ambassador.

He made the announcement on social media.

Javed Afridi took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Esra donning Peshawar Zalmi hoodie and captioned it, “WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY."



