Prince George following Prince Harry’s footsteps in an astonishing way

Prince Harry's eldest nephew Prince George seems to be mirroring his uncle.

A similar trait between the two was found by royal expert Ken Wharfe who pointed out that the the future king and the Duke of Sussex are quite similar as he spoke in the Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Palaces.

Wharfe recalled how Savannah Phillips and Prince George were spotted joking around with one another at the 2018 Trooping of the Colour ceremony, similar to how Prince Harry had pulled his cousin Princess Beatrice’s leg by covering her mouth during the 1990 Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

The expert dubbed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child a “joker” with a similar sense of humour as his uncle who now resides across the pond in the US.

“Harry was a joker and still is. The younger children like Beatrice and others are the same. I think it is what children do,” Wharfe said.

The same incident was even observed by royal fans on Twitter as one commented: "Prince Harry & Princess Beatrice vs. Savannah & Prince George. Runs in the family!"