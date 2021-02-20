Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning an explosive Netflix film about Megxit?

After completely detaching themselves from their royal past, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be planning a major bombshell move.



According to a royal insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to produce a tell-all documentary with Netflix.

Royal author Robert Lacey spoke to Sky News and revealed how "there will definitely be at least one documentary to come from Netflix" that dives deep into the Sussex’s royal drama.

"I would go easy there on the idea of a tell-all interview with Oprah. I think they won't be telling all to Oprah,” he said.

"They have signed a contract with Netflix, which is bigger than their friendship with Oprah Winfrey,” he continued.

"As I understand it, there will definitely be at least one documentary to come from Netflix in which they will talk about things like the wedding, what it meant to them, and also why they moved on from this to what they want to do. Maybe they arranged the interview so they could say what they wanted to say before the palace did,” he added.

“We had this date previous to today where the Queen was going to review what the position of the Sussexes would be. If you are looking at a half-hearted explanation of what has happened today, they jumped before they were pushed,” Lacey said.