Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun showers love on Ayeza Khan

Turkish star Gulsim Ali showered love on Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan after the latter extended sweet birthday wishes to her on Friday.



Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Ayeza Khan with numerous heart emojis.

Earlier, the same photo was posted by the Mehar Posh actress on her Instagram story to wish her ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday.

Ayeza had said, “Happy birthday my beautiful friend @gyulsim”.

She also showered love on the birthday girl with a heart emoticon.

Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently collaborated for their project for a Pakistani brand and they shared stunning photos and video on their respective social media handle.

Ayeza recently visited Turkey where she met Gulsim Ali.