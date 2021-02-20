Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe share how often they get mistaken for the other

Acclaimed British star Daniel Radcliffe is reflecting on his acting in Harry Potter days and how he feels about his performance years later.



Chatting with Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood for Empire Magazine, Radcliffe explained how he thinks the early acting credits for Harry Potter are quite ‘embarrassing’ for him.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously. But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling,” he said.

"It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he shared.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky," he added.

In the interview, Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, detailed how he often gets mistaken for Radcliffe, given the fact that both the stars played such iconic roles in cinematic history.

"Once I was in an elevator, just me and one other person and I could feel them looking at me intently,” he recalled.

“Just before the door opened, he finally got up the courage, pointed at me and said, 'Harry Potter!' I said, 'No!' and I walked away,” he added.

Radcliffe responded to that, saying: “Though we're both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say that we don't exactly look alike. But the idea of us is exactly the same. When people say to me, 'Lord of the Rings!' I literally just say, 'Nope. The other one.' "