Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe with her new sizzling snap

Victoria Beckham has set pulses racing as she shared her stunning picture on Instagram, revealing that she is 'feeling the love'.



The Renowned fashion designer amazed fans with her ultra-glamorous look in a white T-shirt with heart symbols on her chest.

The 46-year-old finished her look with a pair of blue denim shorts. The style queen let her dark tresses - which had been styled into waves - take centre stage.

David Beckham's sweetheart looked gorgeous as she appeared to be a beauty queen in her latest picture she shared on her Instagram page.

Victoria captioned the sizzling photo: 'Feeling the [love love] for Friday,' she also added two red heart emojis.



The former 'Spice Girls' star's amazing post comes after it was reported that Victoria's beauty range - known simply as Victoria Beckham Beauty - was launched with 'incredible' success in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Beckham was looking younger than her age in new picture which garnered massive likes from fans and friends, striking a sultry look for the camera as she posed with her face gazing downwards.

