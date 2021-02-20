PSL 2021: Here's when the opening ceremony will begin

The Pakistan Super League on Friday announced the schedule for the "biggest party in Pakistan" set to take place tomorrow in Karachi.

Referring to the opening ceremony of PSL's sixth edition, the post said the glittering event will begin at 6:45pm on Saturday.

The venue was announced earlier by Pakistan Cricket Board as the National Stadium.



"The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony," the PCB said.





The stars to perform will include Atif Aslam, who will make his PSL opening ceremony debut, while rapper Imran Khan, and model Humaima Malik will be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.

The first match, between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, will begin right after the ceremony, at 8pm.





