'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi on Friday announced that Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has joined his PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador.

Afridi made the announcement on social media.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he captioned a picture of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress.

Esra Bilgic essayed role of Halime Sultan, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, in the hit historical series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

