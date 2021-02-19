close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi on Friday announced that Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has joined his  PSL franchise Peshawar  Zalmi as brand ambassador.

Afridi made the announcement on social media.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he captioned a picture of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress.

Esra Bilgic essayed role of Halime Sultan, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, in the hit historical series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing. 

