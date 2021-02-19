BTS tops list of most tweeted musical group of 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It comes to no surprise that Korean boy band BTS ranked first on the 2020 Most Tweeted About Musicians in the US.
According to a Twitter survey, which took up the most trending topics of last year, this is their fourth year in a row.
Kanye West came in second which was followed by Beyonce and Drake.
In fifth, sixth and seventh place came in K-pop groups Ateez, NCT and EXO while Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny came in eighth, ninth and tenth.