close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

BTS tops list of most tweeted musical group of 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

It comes to no surprise that Korean boy band BTS ranked first on the 2020 Most Tweeted About Musicians in the US.

According to a Twitter survey, which took up the most trending topics of last year, this is their fourth year in a row.

Kanye West came in second which was followed by Beyonce and Drake.

In fifth, sixth and seventh place came in K-pop groups Ateez, NCT and EXO while Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny came in eighth, ninth and tenth. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment