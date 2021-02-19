John Legend delves deep into his connection with music

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
John Legend delved deep into his decades-old relationship and love for music.
The All Of Me hitmaker recently sat down with the grammy-nominated rising star D Smoke in one of the episodes of Facebook Watch's Forward: The Future of Black Music.
The conversation on the show has been about the commemoration of Black History Month. Legend admitted that he grew up in a house where he had access to piano since he was only four.
“Probably a lot like you, we had a piano in our house growing up," Legend said. "I saw it there and I was like, 'Well, obviously it's meant to be played.”
After getting piano lessons at 4, the hitmaker was inspired by his grandmother who helped him in gathering self-confidence.
“My grandmother was our church organist and she started to show me how to play gospel music when I was like 7 or 8," he added. "I had gotten to the point where I could play for the church, wasn't that great."