close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Katy Perry showcases her ‘younger self’s’ debut on American Idol

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
Katy Perry showcases her ‘younger self’s’ debut on American Idol

Katy Perry recently took to social media and shared an adorable casting performance by none other than her “younger self.”

The Grammy award winning singer shared a video to Instagram in an effort to showcase the glaring resemblance but it was her caption that sent fans into a frenzy.

She wrote, “American Idol So... I always say I see my younger self in these @americanidol contestants but meeting @thehannahjeverhart was like looking in a with a bit more country.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment