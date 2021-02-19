Katy Perry showcases her ‘younger self’s’ debut on American Idol

Katy Perry recently took to social media and shared an adorable casting performance by none other than her “younger self.”

The Grammy award winning singer shared a video to Instagram in an effort to showcase the glaring resemblance but it was her caption that sent fans into a frenzy.

She wrote, “American Idol So... I always say I see my younger self in these @americanidol contestants but meeting @thehannahjeverhart was like looking in a with a bit more country.”

Check it out below:



