Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

PSL 2021: Islamabad United complete squad, fixtures and match results

Fri, Feb 19, 2021
The logo of Islamabad United.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Islamabad United's matches:

DateTimeTeamVenueResults
21 Feb7pmMultan SultansKarachi-
24 Feb7pmKarachi KingsKarachi-
27 Feb7pmPeshawar ZalmiKarachi-
1 March7pmQuetta GladiatorsKarachi
-
4 March7pmLahore QalandarsKarachi-
6 March2pmQuetta Gladiators
Karachi-
7 March7pmKarachi Kings
Karachi-
12 March8pmLahore Qalandars
Lahore
-
13 March7pmMultan Sultans
Lahore
-
15 March7pmPeshawar Zalmi
Lahore
-

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Islamabad United squad: Shadab Khan (capt), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed

