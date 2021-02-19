PSL 2021: Islamabad United complete squad, fixtures and match results

The logo of Islamabad United.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Islamabad United's matches:

Date Time Team Venue Results 21 Feb 7pm Multan Sultans Karachi - 24 Feb 7pm Karachi Kings Karachi - 27 Feb 7pm Peshawar Zalmi Karachi -

1 March 7pm Quetta Gladiators Karachi

-

4 March 7pm Lahore Qalandars Karachi -

6 March 2pm Quetta Gladiators

Karachi -

7 March 7pm Karachi Kings

Karachi -

12 March 8pm Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

-

13 March 7pm Multan Sultans

Lahore

-

15 March 7pm Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

-



Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Islamabad United squad: Shadab Khan (capt), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed