PSL 2021: Islamabad United complete squad, fixtures and match results

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.
This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Islamabad United's matches:
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Venue
|Results
|21 Feb
|7pm
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|-
|24 Feb
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|27 Feb
|7pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|-
|1 March
|7pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|4 March
|7pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|-
|6 March
|2pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|7 March
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|12 March
|8pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Lahore
|-
|13 March
|7pm
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|-
|15 March
|7pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|-
Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.
Islamabad United squad: Shadab Khan (capt), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed