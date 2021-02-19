close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars complete squad, fixtures and match results

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
The logo of Lahore Qalandars.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Lahore Qalandars' matches:

DateTimeTeamVenueResults
21 Feb2pmPeshawarKarachi-
22 Feb7pmQuetta GladiatorsKarachi-
26 Feb3pmMultan SultansKarachi-
28 Feb7pmKarachi KingsKarachi
-
4 March7pmIslamabad UnitedKarachi-
6 March7pmPeshawar Zalmi
Karachi-
11 March7pmQuetta GladiatorsLahore-
12 March8pmIslamabad United
Lahore
-
14 March7pmKarachi Kings
Lahore
-
16 March7pmMultan Sultans
Lahore
-

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Ahmed Danyal, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha. Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

