PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars complete squad, fixtures and match results

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.
This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Lahore Qalandars' matches:
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Venue
|Results
|21 Feb
|2pm
|Peshawar
|Karachi
|-
|22 Feb
|7pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|26 Feb
|3pm
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|-
|28 Feb
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|4 March
|7pm
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|-
|6 March
|7pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|-
|11 March
|7pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|-
|12 March
|8pm
|Islamabad United
|Lahore
|-
|14 March
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|-
|16 March
|7pm
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|-
Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.
Lahore Qalandars squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Ahmed Danyal, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha. Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf