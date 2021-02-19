PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars complete squad, fixtures and match results

The logo of Lahore Qalandars.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Lahore Qalandars' matches:

Date Time Team Venue Results 21 Feb 2pm Peshawar Karachi - 22 Feb 7pm Quetta Gladiators Karachi - 26 Feb 3pm Multan Sultans Karachi -

28 Feb 7pm Karachi Kings Karachi

-

4 March 7pm Islamabad United Karachi -

6 March 7pm Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi -

11 March 7pm Quetta Gladiators Lahore -

12 March 8pm Islamabad United

Lahore

-

14 March 7pm Karachi Kings

Lahore

-

16 March 7pm Multan Sultans

Lahore

-



Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Ahmed Danyal, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha. Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf